Gov. Abbott to announce next step to reopen Texas

The briefing is set for 2 p.m. and will be streamed on abc13.com.
Phase two of reopening getting underway in Texas. Details on @abc13houston as we travel to Austin for today’s announcement from Gov Abbott #abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/Mp8ueI5XSL— Tom Abrahams (@TomAbrahams13) May 18, 2020
On Saturday, 1,801 cases were reported, the state's biggest single-day spike in cases since the pandemic started. More than 1,000 cases have also been reported each day between May 8 and May 16, according to the Texas Department of Health.
Today, gyms, offices, and manufacturing facilities were allowed to open, but like other businesses allowed to open earlier in May, this will be at limited capacity.
The Texas Tribune reports offices will be allowed to operate with up to five employees at a time or 25% of the total office workforce, whichever is greater. However, they must maintain social distancing and follow health measures, including wearing face coverings.
Non-essential manufacturing facilities can also operate at 25% capacity. Facilities will be asked to provide physical dividers if the six feet required for social distancing isn't possible.
Like the recommendations for offices, workers should wear face coverings, and be provided disinfecting products such as hand sanitizers and wipes.
RELATED: Texas gyms can reopen today with new social distancing rules
Gyms and fitness centers now have to adhere to the following changes: operate at 25% capacity, have numerous sanitizing stations in place and may request that masks or face coverings be worn. Those working out will have to wear gloves.
At Powerhouse Gym in Houston, for example, the floor is lined with red tape markers, which show the social distancing requirements of six feet between equipment. Owner Luis Torres said members will not be allowed to have spotters because they can't have anyone get too close.
But just because these places are allowed to reopen doesn't mean they will.
The YMCA hasn't announced when its fitness centers will reopen, although other services have resumed.
Gyms like 24-Hour Fitness in north Texas will reopen today, but Houston locations will remain closed for another week.
According to the Texas Tribune, beauty services, including barbershops, salons and tanning beds, have been allowed to function since May 6 if they follow certain recommendations. For example, workstations must be six feet apart and workers can refuse service to anyone they believe may be sick or contagious.
Indoor and outdoor swimming pools have also been allowed to reopen at limited capacity since May 6.
Places like waterparks and splash pads are still waiting for the green light.
Still, that's not stopping them from preparing.
Typhoon Texas, for example, is implementing their own restrictions on top of following CDC guidelines.
"We are definitely going to recommend that when people are here enjoying the park they wear a mask," said Evan Barnett, General Manager of Typhoon Texas.
This would apply to anyone outside of the water. Masks should never be worn while in the water.
See how this Katy-area waterpark is preparing for reopening
Phase one began May 1, with the reopening of all retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters, malls, libraries and museums, but with the occupancy capped at 25%.
The next phase could include allowing some businesses to open at 50% capacity.
INTERACTIVE: TEXAS CORONAVIRUS CASES BY THE NUMBERS
SEE ALSO:
Houston's top medical expert says more coronavirus cases doesn't mean it's getting worse
Texas Reopening: Gov. Abbott lays out his plan
Follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook and Twitter.