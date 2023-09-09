Tahir Mosiah Douglas' family is desperate for clues to help find their loved one's killer or killers. The 19-year-old was found on Swingle Road.

'He was 19': South Acres homicide victim's death remains unsolved more than a week later

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The body of a man found on Swingle Road in the South Acres neighborhood has been identified as that of 19-year-old Tahir Mosiah Douglas.

Houston police were called to the 3500 block of Swingle near Scott at about 8:20 p.m. on Aug. 31 after a motorist discovered the young man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators have no motive or suspects, according to a news release.

"I think it's important that people hear the whole side of the story, and it's not just the victim's, but the victim's family," his aunt, Haleasious Amos, told ABC13. "It was just senseless, and it didn't have to happen."

Police are not sure if Douglas was killed where he was found or dumped there. Online records show he had an open charge for compelling prostitution.

Amos remembers him for his big smile and even bigger laugh. She and her family are hoping for justice.

"He was 19 and, you know, he wanted to go to school and do all of these things, and in an instant, all of that was taken away," she said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Houston Police Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Relatives have created a GoFundMe to raise money for funeral expenses.

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.