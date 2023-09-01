The man had been shot at least once, investigators said. Nearby residents told police they heard gunshots.

Motorcyclist finds man shot to death in middle of SE Houston street, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the middle of the street in southeast Houston.

Houston police said a passing motorcyclist spotted the man in the middle of the road in the 3500 block of Swingle Road near Scott Street just after 8 p.m. Thursday and called police.

The man had been shot at least once, investigators said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators spoke to some residents in the area who said they heard gunshots.

Police were continuing to look for witnesses and surveillance video.

HPD did not have any information on a possible suspect.