Man accused of assaulting wife barricades himself and family inside southwest Harris County apartment

@HCSO_3Patrol responded to 3525 S Sam Houston Parkway E at Brookside Gardens Apt. @Pct7Constable on scene reported suspect assaulted female and is barricaded with 2 young children. @HCSOSWAT on scene. PIO enroute. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/6KILbhbDZR — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) September 13, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of family assault barricaded himself inside his south Houston apartment overnight, leading to a negotiation with a Harris County Sheriff's SWAT team.It happened in the 3500 block of S. Sam Houston Parkway around 3:30 a.m.Harris County Pct. 7 deputy constables were called to the apartment complex for a family disturbance after a report the man had assaulted his wife.Once deputy constables arrived, the man barricaded himself inside the apartment, along with his wife and two children, including an infant, authorities said.Harris County Sheriff's SWAT team arrived later and managed to talk the man into giving up, HCSO said.The man faces an aggravated family violence charge, as well as a felon in possession of a firearm.