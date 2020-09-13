Man accused of assaulting wife barricades himself and family inside southwest Harris County apartment

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of family assault barricaded himself inside his south Houston apartment overnight, leading to a negotiation with a Harris County Sheriff's SWAT team.

It happened in the 3500 block of S. Sam Houston Parkway around 3:30 a.m.

Harris County Pct. 7 deputy constables were called to the apartment complex for a family disturbance after a report the man had assaulted his wife.



Once deputy constables arrived, the man barricaded himself inside the apartment, along with his wife and two children, including an infant, authorities said.

Harris County Sheriff's SWAT team arrived later and managed to talk the man into giving up, HCSO said.

SEE RELATED STORY: SWAT: What does it mean and what do they do

The man faces an aggravated family violence charge, as well as a felon in possession of a firearm.
