4 suspects arrested in connection to 2020 deadly shooting of Massey brothers, FBCSO says

Investigators recently learned that multiple suspects fled the scene in a vehicle after the shooting in 2020 that killed the Massey brothers, according to FBCSO.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Four men have been arrested in connection to the murders of the Massey brothers in 2020, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said.

On Dec. 12, 2020, sheriff's deputies were dispatched to shots fired in the 300 block of Broadmore Dr. in Fresno, Texas.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they located three victims who suffered gunshot wounds.

Two of the three victims were identified as Devin Massey, 15, and Jonathan Massey, 17, who were pronounced dead at the scene.

After further investigation, detectives learned that multiple suspects fled the scene in a vehicle after the shooting, FBCSO said.

The four suspects arrested have been identified as Dalan Phillips, 19, who is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and evading arrest with a vehicle. No bond amount has been set for Dalan.

Donovan Phillips, 20, is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Donovan's bonds total $1 million.

Jaiden Gaines, 20, is charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Gaines' bonds total $1,025,000.

Jaelen Allen, 19, is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Allen's bonds total $1 million.

All four suspects are currently in the Fort Bend County Jail.

"I thank the continued dedication of the sheriff's office investigators and the task force who did not give up on this case," Sheriff Eric Fagan said. "Almost two years later, but the Massey family finally has justice."

ABC13 spoke to Rebekah Foley, a friend of the Massey family, who sent a statement on behalf of the family.

I write this on behalf of the Massey family. At this time, the Massey family would like to thank everyone who has assisted in any way with the murder cases of our boys Jojo and Devin. We are so grateful for the detectives' hard work and countless hours. We look forward to the day when complete justice is served, and those responsible are held accountable to the utmost extent of the law. Although we have learned of these new developments, this in no way brings us closure. There's so much still unknown. We miss our precious boys and will always suffer from this severe loss. As a family, we ask for privacy at this time, but I'm sure in due time, we will be able to speak after justice prevails. As for now, we appreciate the outpouring of prayers and support and look forward to the justice system doing justice. Thank you, Rebekah Foley.

