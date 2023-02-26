Suspected intoxicated driver arrested after crash involving 2 police cars in west Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One officer is hospitalized after two police cars were involved in a crash with a suspected intoxicated driver in west Houston Saturday night, according to authorities.

Investigators with the Houston Police Department said the three-vehicle crash happened at about 11 p.m. on Wilcrest and Briar Forest.

Police said a suspected intoxicated driver rear-ended one HPD vehicle, sending it into the back of another HPD vehicle.

One of the police officers was sent to the hospital with minor injuries, according to law enforcement.

The DWI suspect was arrested.