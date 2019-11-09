Suspected drunk driver slams into HPD car at 70 mph

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspected drunk driver hit a stopped HPD vehicle on I-45 Saturday morning.The officer was assisting in a minor crash involving an 18-wheeler on I-45 at Mount Houston at 2 a.m. The car's flashing lights were on when the driver rammed into it at 70 mph.The officer sustained a concussion and was taken to the hospital. She is in stable condition.After the crash, I-45 was shut down for hours.