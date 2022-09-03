Suspected drunk driver charged in 14-year-old's death after crash in Galveston, police say

Authorities have not said whether the person who died in a crash in Galveston on Friday was tied to Ball High School, near which the incident happened.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspected drunk driver has been charged with murder after a 14-year-old was killed in a car crash Friday night, according to police.

The video above is from a previous report.

Keith Brazier, 28, is charged with the murder of Mason Nelson, 14, and is currently in custody on a $500,000 bond.

Texas prison records show that Brazier was in prison, serving a three-year sentence for driving while intoxicated and cocaine possession. Records show that he was convicted in December 2021 and given 109 days of jail credit.

He originally was slated to serve in prison until September of 2024. Prison records show he was granted parole on Friday, the day of the fatal crash.

Galveston County court records show Brazier had three DWI convictions over five years.

On Saturday, investigators said the 14-year-old was killed when a Jeep he was riding in was broadsided by a speeding SUV driven by Brazier, which ran a red light.

Mason was one of five people in the Jeep when the Toyota SUV slammed into the vehicle. Two of the Jeep passengers are in critical condition at UTMB Health, police said.

A passenger in the Toyota with Brazier was also injured in the crash and was in the hospital in critical condition, Gaspard said.

The crash happened at the 41st Street and Avenue O intersection at about 6 p.m. across from Galveston Ball High School.

Galveston police confirmed that Mason was pronounced deceased at the scene, and all others were transported to the Trauma Center at John Sealy Hospital at UTMB Health in Galveston.

Investigators believe alcohol is a contributing factor, and charges are forthcoming, Galveston Police Detective Derek Gaspard said.

Members of the Galveston police Traffic Safety Unit, Accident Reconstruction Team, Criminal Investigations Division, and Agents with the Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission were all a part of the investigation.

A witness told police that a white Toyota SUV was speeding westbound on Avenue O and struck a Jeep traveling northbound on 41st Street.

The intersection was closed for investigation until 10:45 p.m. when both vehicles were taken from the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash should call Galveston Police at (409) 765-3703 or Galveston County Crime Stoppers at (409) 763-8477.

SEE MORE: 2 children, 2 adults killed after drunk driver crashes into golf cart in Galveston, police say

Scooter crash marks Galveston's 5th death in DUI wrecks in over a week