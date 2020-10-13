Harris Co. Pct. 1 looking for man accused of trafficking woman he met through dating app

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Precinct 1 is looking for a man accused of trafficking a woman he met through a dating app and forcing her into prostitution.According to authorities, the 23-year-old woman met 34-year-old Thurman Canton in May. She told authorities in June that Canton beat her, transported her to a number of locations and forced her to walk around soliciting sexual services.Canton is now charged with Trafficking of a Person and Compelling Prostitution, which are both second degree felonies, Pct. 1 Constable Alan Rosen said.The woman is currently receiving recovery services from an advocate, Rosen added.Investigators are looking for any other people Canton may have victimized. They ask anyone with information to please call the Pct. 1 Human Trafficking Hotline at (832) 927-1650.