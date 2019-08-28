Suspected burglar plunges U-Haul truck into pond in Cypress, deputies say

By
CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who allegedly tried to steal a U-Haul truck ended up plunging it into a pond in Cypress, deputies say.

It happened just north of West Road near Greenhouse at around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says they received reports of a burglar on the property of a nearby U-Haul location.

As deputies were arriving, they found the U-Haul truck, but the suspect drove off. The suspect led deputies on a chase down West Road before going into a neighborhood.

He then lost control and plunged the truck into what appeared to be a retention pond near Langham Creek. Deputies say the truck went down about 100 ft. in the water.

The suspect ran away but was found shortly after hiding in a pool house in a nearby backyard on North San Gabriel River Circle and West Pedernales River Drive.

He's currently in custody. Deputies say the suspect is charged for stealing the truck and evading officers.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cypresshoustonburglarypolice chasestolen carharris county sheriffs officeinvestigationtrucks
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
23 killed in attack on bar in southern Mexico
Armed teens found hiding in man's shed after police chase
Stepdaughter and boyfriend arrested in man's stabbing: sheriff
Stacks of cash found in Houston game room raid: constable
Tropical Storm Dorian expected to strengthen, could hit Florida
Toddler killed by falling store display at shopping mall
Man feels 'betrayed' after ex-wife charged with bigamy
Show More
Popeyes runs out of chicken sandwiches amid Chicken Wars
Woman who played dead while family was killed takes stand
ABC13's Dave Ward to speak at Texas Book Festival
Join us for Houston Idol 2019
Some rain and heat relief this week
More TOP STORIES News