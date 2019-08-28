Suspected burglar plunges U-Haul truck into pond in Cypress, deputies say

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who allegedly tried to steal a U-Haul truck ended up plunging it into a pond in Cypress, deputies say.
It happened just north of West Road near Greenhouse at around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office says they received reports of a burglar on the property of a nearby U-Haul location.
As deputies were arriving, they found the U-Haul truck, but the suspect drove off. The suspect led deputies on a chase down West Road before going into a neighborhood.
He then lost control and plunged the truck into what appeared to be a retention pond near Langham Creek. Deputies say the truck went down about 100 ft. in the water.
The suspect ran away but was found shortly after hiding in a pool house in a nearby backyard on North San Gabriel River Circle and West Pedernales River Drive.
He's currently in custody. Deputies say the suspect is charged for stealing the truck and evading officers.
