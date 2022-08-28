HPD: 3 killed by gunman who set fire to lure tenants to fatal shooting, suspect killed by police

A suspect was shot and killed by a Houston police officer after luring neighbors by arson to a deadly shooting in southwest Houston, police say.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A gunman was shot and killed by a Houston police officer after allegedly setting a fire to lure neighbors outside, killing three people in southwest Houston on Sunday morning, according to investigators.

At about 1 a.m., officials responded to a fire and a person down at 8020 Dunlap Street.

As the Houston Fire Department arrived at the scene, firefighters said the suspect shot at them, leading them to take cover.

According to authorities, when Houston Police Department officers arrived a short time later, an officer spotted the suspect and opened fire.

HPD confirmed that the suspect died and described him as a Black man in his 40s.

Investigators said they believe the suspect set fire to prompt neighbors to come out of their homes and shoot at them.

HPD Chief Troy Finner said he believes the suspect may have been a disgruntled tenant who was getting evicted and took retaliatory action against other people living in the neighborhood.

"Our officer arrived and took action, and for that, I'm very proud of him. He's a seven-year veteran out of the south Gessner division. And again, as usual, per policy, he'll be put on administrative leave," Finner said.

Finner said three victims are dead, including two white men in their 60s and a Black man in his 40s, who died at the hospital.

Investigators told Eyewitness News at the scene that two additional victims with injuries survived.

Detectives believe the victims are all residents living in the area.

Police said they recovered one shotgun and are working to find the cause of the fire, but it looks like it was arson.

The identities of the victims are being withheld until families are notified.

