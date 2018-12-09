CHILD SHOT

MUGSHOT: Suspect identified and charged in shooting of 7-year-old in Katy

EMBED </>More Videos

7-year-old shot expected to be okay, deputies say

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
A man has been charged in a Katy shooting that sent a 7-year-old boy to the hospital.

According to investigators, Omarion Philip Bailey, 19, has been identified as the suspect who shot into a vehicle and struck a 7-year-old boy.

The shooting happened at an intersection in the Sundown subdivision in Katy around 2 p.m.

Investigators say the 7-year-old was a passenger in the truck driven by his 18-year-old brother. The wounded child was transported by Life Flight to Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital.

A 6-year-old was also in the vehicle but he was not injured.

One neighbor said he heard what sounded like six gunshots outside of his home.

Another neighbor said she returned home with her daughter and saw a deputy bent over, examining the street.

"My daughter said he's looking for something," she said. It was bullet casings.



A few houses away, another neighbor said she heard gunfire as well, and she assumed it was a drive-by shooting.

"I heard cars speeding away on the street," she said, "and I saw an Escalade driving away fast."

She said another neighbor told her that same truck appeared to have a window that had been shot out.

Authorities say Bailey was driving a late model Dodge Stratus. He is described as a black male, is 5'7" tall, is 170 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call 713-274-9100.

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child shotHoustonHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHILD SHOT
Cop's bullets injure girl and woman during robbery: Sources
Security guard who accidentally shot girl says he had no choice
Girl accidentally shot by guard back at home with family
6-year-old girl takes first steps after being hit by stray bullet
More child shot
Top Stories
Police searching for driver of deadly hit-and-run crash
Man shot and killed at business in NE Houston
Snakes and lizards rescued from Conroe house fire
High lake levels and debris temporarily close Lake Conroe
Child caught on camera stealing packages off porch
K9 officer unsure of new snow boots
Boil water notice issued for multiple Houston areas
Columbia releases 1979-style Star Wars coat
Show More
Former Miss Kentucky accused of sending nude photos to a student
Rising of San Jacinto River due to rainfall leaves many nervous
Mother faces murder charges after her 10-month-old twins drown
Man pulls gun on officer at Buc-ee's parking lot in Richmond
Flood crews find submerged cars stranded in water overnight
More News