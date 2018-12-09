7 year old Katy boy shot in back- he was a passenger in a truck in the Sundown subdivision- @HCSOTexas investigating- no suspects yet- #abc13 live at 6! pic.twitter.com/suinyv4yLp — Deborah Wrigley (@wrigleyABC13) December 8, 2018

A man has been charged in a Katy shooting that sent a 7-year-old boy to the hospital.According to investigators, Omarion Philip Bailey, 19, has been identified as the suspect who shot into a vehicle and struck a 7-year-old boy.The shooting happened at an intersection in the Sundown subdivision in Katy around 2 p.m.Investigators say the 7-year-old was a passenger in the truck driven by his 18-year-old brother. The wounded child was transported by Life Flight to Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital.A 6-year-old was also in the vehicle but he was not injured.One neighbor said he heard what sounded like six gunshots outside of his home.Another neighbor said she returned home with her daughter and saw a deputy bent over, examining the street."My daughter said he's looking for something," she said. It was bullet casings.A few houses away, another neighbor said she heard gunfire as well, and she assumed it was a drive-by shooting."I heard cars speeding away on the street," she said, "and I saw an Escalade driving away fast."She said another neighbor told her that same truck appeared to have a window that had been shot out.Authorities say Bailey was driving a late model Dodge Stratus. He is described as a black male, is 5'7" tall, is 170 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call 713-274-9100.