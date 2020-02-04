Suspect arrested in connection with shooting death of 18-year-old in Humble

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies have arrested a 19-year-old on a murder charge related to the shooting death of another teen in Humble.

Authorities identified the suspect as Brodrick Pappillion.



On Sunday, deputies responded to Atasca Creek Drive in the Atascocita South neighborhood around 2:00 a.m.

Harris County Homicide Detectives said neighbors reported hearing arguing, and later heard gunfire near the bayou. It is unclear if the two are related.

A male, believed to be 18-years-old, was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken by life flight to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At the time, detectives did not know what the teen was doing near the bayou, but they believe he lives in the area.

