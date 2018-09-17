Surveillance photos show Jennifer Sanchez with her husband on the last night she was seen alive

Surveillance camera shows Jennifer Sanchez and her estranged husband Joey Sanchez in bar, the night she went missing.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Surveillance cameras captured pictures of Jennifer Sanchez on the night she was last seen alive.

The body of Sanchez, a mother of six, still hasn't been found.

Her estranged husband, Joey Sanchez, has been charged with capital murder.

Images of Jennifer and Joey Sanchez were snapped at a Garden Oaks bar on Sept. 7, the last night her family saw her.

You can see Jennifer walking inside the bar with Joey right behind her.

Court records say Jennifer and Joey were hugging, had physical contact and left the bar together.

Joey Sanchez has a history of violence. He was convicted of a sexual assault 22 years ago.
The victim, who didn't want to be identified, said, "He drug me from the side of my house all the way to behind the shed and he sexually assaulted me and he beat me and he choked me. I blacked out, my clothes were off. He strangled me. I tried to run. I screamed."

"He just repeatedly raped me for hours and hours and hours and tortured me. I knew he was going to kill me," said the woman.

Husband arrested in connection with missing wife



The woman, who was 14 years old at the time of the attack, managed to get away from Sanchez and now she's praying for justice for Jennifer.

"That could have been me, that poor girl could have been so many years ago and it wasn't."

(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
