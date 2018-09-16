Family of missing Houston mom of 6 reacts to charges filed against estranged husband

Jennifer Sanchez's aunt gave an emotional interview of her niece's disappearance following Jennifer Sanchez's estranged husband's arrest.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston man has been charged with capital murder in connection to the disappearance of his estranged wife.

It has been over a week since Jennifer Marie Sanchez was last seen leaving her apartment on Martin Street and Shepherd.

Joey Sanchez was arrested Thursday for a separate case, but he was questioned as the search continues for the mother of six.

Husband arrested in connection with missing wife



Family members of 39-year-old mother of 6 have spent the last week searching for their loved one.

Police say they spent days sorting through surveillance videos, and searching for Joey before he was finally found on Wednesday.

Following Joey's arrest, Jennifer's mom and aunt gave Eyewitness News an exclusive and emotional interview, in which Jennifer's aunt expressed that she cannot forgive Joey.

"We know he did this. I know we're supposed to have forgiveness in our hearts, but right now I can't," Jennifer's aunt, Yvonne Wiemann, said. "I can't forgive this man for what he did to my sister, for what he did to my niece and for what he's done to my family."

Family members told Eyewitness News that the two were married for two years, but are separated.

Records show that Jennifer filed two assault charges against Joey, and even obtained an emergency protective order against him.

Jennifer was scheduled to go in to court next week for the most recent charge.

If you have any information regarding Jennifer's whereabouts, you're asked to call the police.

This is not Joey's first run-in with trouble, records show he was convicted of a felony offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 1996. He is also a registered sex offender in the State of Texas.

