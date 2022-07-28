Woman distracts store employee while other woman takes Versace sunglasses, surveillance video shows

Do you recognize them? Video shows one of the women distract a store employee while the other takes the sunglasses from the store in Rice Village.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two women wanted for stealing $2,000 worth of designer sunglasses from a shop in the Rice Village area have yet to be identified, police said.

Surveillance video released by Houston police shows the two suspects enter the Sunglass Hut in the 2500 block of Amherst back in June.

Police said one woman grabbed a handful of Versace sunglasses worth about $2,000 while the other woman talked to an employee.

After a few minutes, they both took off running and hopped into a black or brown Toyota Highlander, video shows.

Police described one suspect as a Black, heavy-set woman ranging from 35 to 40 years of age. She was last seen wearing black clothing.

The other suspect is described as Black, heavy-set woman ranging from 25 to 30 years of age. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with red lettering and red shorts.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 if you can help catch them. To report any information related to this investigation, call 713-222-8477.