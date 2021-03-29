Kids can attend camps this summer under new guidance, CDC says

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10331585" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

If you want the COVID-19 vaccine and aren't in line to get it, there are still a number of vaccine trials going on. While it won't guarantee you get the vaccine right away, it could be an opportunity for you. The Houston Fights COVID website lists seven trials happening now, some of which involve kids. ABC13's Marla Carter learned more and reports in the video above.