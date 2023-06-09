Surfside Beach police say 2 teens remain hospitalized a day after elevated walkway collapse

Two teens from the Bayou City Fellowship summer camp remained in the hospital after an elevated walkway collapsed at Stahlman Park in Surfside Beach.

SURFSIDE BEACH, Texas (KTRK) -- All but two of the 19 teenagers from a faith-based summer camp injured when an elevated walkway in Surfside Beach gave out remained hospitalized on Friday.

Police in the Brazoria County beachside town offered the update a day after the deck collapse at Stahlman Park.

The patients from Thursday's incident were students of the Bayou City Fellowship camp, which staged its festivities in Surfside Beach, which is about 60 miles south of downtown Houston.

The city investigation into the matter is ongoing, police said.

Students from Cypress, Tomball, and Spring Branch were part of the camp, according to Brazoria County officials.

On Thursday, Surfside Beach Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Justin Mills said at least five victims were in helicopters for medical care.

Authorities added that nine more victims were taken to St. Luke's Lake Jackson via ambulance, and about five more were taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

The ages of the victims vary from 14 to 18 years of age, according to a county news release.

Bayou City Fellowship said a total of 78 students were in Surfside Beach, and the collapse took place when campers from the Cypress area gathered for a group picture.

"While this is a traumatic event, we are blessed to report that none of the injuries are life-threatening," Bayou City Fellowship wrote in a statement. "We are thankful for the outpour of concern from our community and ask that the city and surrounding areas keep all that are affected physically and emotionally in prayer."

While conditions of those injured were not immediately available, Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center tweeted that additional blood is being delivered to care for patients from the Stahlman Park collapse. The organization urged for blood donations to help keep supplies and emergency vehicles fully stocked.

