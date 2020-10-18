Major Houston suburb's bustling town square set for fab facelift

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- The bustling urban center of one of Houston's most ethnically diverse suburbs is set for a major facelift.- aka The Square - will undergo a major transformation with more communal spaces, enriched walking environments, and new merchants.A first phase of redevelopment, scheduled for completion by mid-2021, includes lush landscaping, new outdoor spaces accommodating social distancing, and increased public seating areas, according to a press release.Updates include colorful branding, vibrant signage, and creative new tenant storefronts. New tenants will include local entrepreneurs with original dining and retail concepts such as the recently opened State Fare Kitchen and Mattison Avenue Salon & Spa.