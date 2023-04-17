Man found dead after shooting and killing girlfriend, firing at Sugar Land officer, police say

Officials found a body believed to be the boyfriend while they worked to clear the home after it was set on fire. An investigation will determine if he died in the fire, injured himself, or was shot by the officer.

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A man and a woman are dead after a domestic dispute overnight led to a shootout with a Sugar Land police officer.

Police said it all started around 11 p.m. Sunday at a home on Isacks Way in the Chimneystone neighborhood when a woman called 911, telling dispatch that her boyfriend was assaulting her.

The first officer who arrived at the home saw the boyfriend shoot the woman before he began firing at the officer, who then fired back, police said.

Police said it's unclear if the boyfriend was struck by the officer's gunfire. The investigation into exactly what happened is ongoing. The officer was not hurt.

After the exchange of gunfire, the boyfriend went back inside the house.

Two more SLPD officers arrived at the scene and helped rush the woman to an ambulance. She died from her injuries at the hospital.

Initially, it was believed the boyfriend escaped from the home and was on the run. Because of this, officers put out an alert to neighbors to lock their doors.

But then, police said smoke started coming from the house.

"As they're trying to provide the lady with medical assistance, they didn't know if he ran out the backdoor or not. And then we started receiving multiple calls from people hearing noises," Davis said. "So, we didn't know if he left, and that's why we put out the message to all the neighbors to stay in their houses and lock their doors. But they quickly learned later on that it was probably him still in the house."

"There's just a gas can burning at the entry door," officials were heard reporting on radio traffic. "We have witnesses saying we might have somebody on the ground. I need a drone up. We need a drone to start walking down this entire area of this neighborhood."

After further investigation, police believe the man set the home on fire and never actually left. Firefighters found a body believed to be the boyfriend while they worked to clear the home.

"We started to smell smoke in the house. Because it was an active scene, the fire department had to stage. And with their assistance, we were able to outfit our guys with some of their gear," Asst. Chief James Davis said. "As we were clearing the house, we came across a male inside the house. We do believe that is the male who fired upon the female and fired upon the officer."

Investigators said it's unclear if the man died from the fire, if he injured himself, or if he was shot by the officer. His cause of death is still being investigated.

The woman's juvenile son was inside the home while everything unfolded. Police said he was not injured. Family members at the scene told ABC13 he's now with his father.

Family members also said the couple had been out together just hours before the 911 call was placed and appeared to be having fun. They had been together for five years.

The Texas Rangers are investigating alongside SLPD.

Authorities did not identify the man or woman involved.

