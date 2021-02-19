How you can help family of 3 children killed in Sugar Land house fire

A GoFundMe account was created after thousands of viewers reached out to ABC13 looking for a way to show support and love.
The family says the funds raised will be used in part to create a scholarship at St. Laurence Catholic School, where the siblings were enrolled.
The children, Olivia, Edison and Colette, along with their grandmother, were killed in the fire.
ORIGINAL STORY: Grandma and 3 children die in Sugar Land house fire, officials say
Sugar Land firefighters responded to the home around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Investigators say their mother and a visiting friend were injured and taken to the hospital.
Vanessa Kon, the children's aunt, told ABC13, "I want everyone to love their kids, kiss their kids, hug their kids. Enjoy them."
The family lost power Monday night during the statewide mandated outages from ERCOT.
Investigators believe they were using a fireplace to stay warm through the power shut-off, though they do not know the exact cause of the fire.
Neighbors have expressed outrage, calling the fire and deaths unconscionable as millions of families were forced to live without electric heat during an Arctic cold front.
