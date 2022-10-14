Sugar Land's Latino community remembers its historical connection to baseball

As Hispanic Heritage Month comes to an end, we're taking you to Sugar Land in Fort Bend County, where the Latino population has thrived for more than 100 years.

In the middle of the 20th century, much of the city's Latino residents lived in a four-block area of town known as The Quarters, which was located just behind the old Imperial Sugar Company buildings.

It was near Mayfield Park and became the epicenter of the community.

"Baseball was our entertainment on Sundays," Carmen Flores-Perez told ABC13.

Imperial Sugar sponsored an all-Hispanic team called the Imperials.

They hosted an annual game against a team from Mexico and even beat the Mexican team to great fanfare one year.

