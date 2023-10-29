A driver was ejected and died after crashing into a tree during a chase at W. Airport in Sugar Land, police say.

Suspect dies after crashing into tree during police chase in Sugar Land, police say

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver is dead after crashing into a tree during a police chase in Sugar Land, police said.

The chase began at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said an officer was attempting a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle on W. Airport and Eldridge when the suspect sped off.

Police said the officer was within policy when going after the suspect.

During the pursuit, less than a mile from where the scene started, the suspect lost control of the vehicle at W. Airport and Industrial. As a result, the driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

According to police, the driver was the only person in the vehicle. Details regarding the driver were not immediately released.

As a result of the crash, W. Airport was shut down both ways between Dairy Ashford and Industrial but was expected to reopen Sunday morning.