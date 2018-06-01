CHARLOTTE, N.C. --A toxicology report released Tuesday revealed UNC Charlotte student Polly Rogers had been drinking when she fell out of a party bus and died May 1.
According to WSOC, toxicology results given by the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner showed Rogers' blood alcohol content was .19.
The student died after falling out of the emergency window of a party bus into the lanes of North Tryon Street and was struck by two vehicles.
