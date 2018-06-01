UNDERAGE DRINKING

Student killed in party bus fall had more than double the legal limit of alcohol in her system

EMBED </>More Videos

UNCC student Polly Rogers was killed in an accident involving a party bus (Credit: Facebook via WSOC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --
A toxicology report released Tuesday revealed UNC Charlotte student Polly Rogers had been drinking when she fell out of a party bus and died May 1.

According to WSOC, toxicology results given by the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner showed Rogers' blood alcohol content was .19.

The student died after falling out of the emergency window of a party bus into the lanes of North Tryon Street and was struck by two vehicles.
RELATED: College student dies after falling from window of party bus in Charlotte
EMBED More News Videos

Friends remember student killed in party bus fall as 'special spirit'

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
underage drinkingu.s. & worldCharlotte
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
UNDERAGE DRINKING
Video shows officer punching woman during arrest at beach
Police: 3 young children drink vodka while left home alone
Witness detains alleged DUI suspect after crash kills 1
Teens busted for underage drinking party while parents slept
More underage drinking
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Show More
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More News