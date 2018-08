EMBED >More News Videos Friends remember student killed in party bus fall as 'special spirit'

A toxicology report released Tuesday revealed UNC Charlotte student Polly Rogers had been drinking when she fell out of a party bus and died May 1., toxicology results given by the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner showed Rogers' blood alcohol content was .19.The student died after falling out of the emergency window of a party bus into the lanes of North Tryon Street and was struck by two vehicles.