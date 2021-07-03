fatal crash

1 dead, 1 hurt in North Freeway street racing crash

EMBED <>More Videos

1 dead, 1 hurt in North Freeway street racing crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was killed Saturday morning and another was critically injured in what authorities called a street racing crash on the freeway.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 45 near Highway 242.

The drivers of a green Camaro and a gray Camaro were racing on the freeway when both drivers crashed, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Authorities said they found the green Camaro upside down and heavily damaged from crashing into a light pole with two women inside. One of the women, a 24-year-old died at the scene. The other woman inside was taken to Memorial Hermann The Woodlands in critical condition.

Several hundred yards away, crews found the gray Camaro had crossed the median and the feeder road before crashing into a tree. A man and woman inside that vehicle were not hurt, authorities said. The woman was believed to have been driving and was arrested at the scene on suspicion of intoxication.

A witness to the crash told investigators that video showed a possible third vehicle that may have been involved in the race.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montgomery countycar crashfatal crashstreet racingwoman killeddui crashtraffic accident
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Man fatally hit by concrete mixer truck on Navigation
I-10 reopens more than 3 hours after pedestrian hit and killed
20-year-old DWI suspect charged after fatal crash with woman on I-45
Woman killed when stolen big rig crashes into house in NW Harris Co.
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Show More
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
More TOP STORIES News