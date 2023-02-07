According to police, dispatched received a call about at about 2:30 Saturday about several sports car racing on I-10 near Winnie and Mont Belvieu.

Houston man killed after crashing into ditch during street race in Chambers County, deputies say

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man died after crashing into a ditch during a street race off of I-10 in Chambers County, according to deputies.

On Saturday, deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff's Office responded to a call reporting several sports cars racing on I-10 eastbound toward the city of Winnie from Mont Belvieu at about 2:30 p.m.

Investigators said all the sports cars fled the scene when deputies arrived.

Fifteen minutes later, a deputy reportedly found a driver, identified as 32-year-old Aniket Sanyal, who died inside a crashed car on the side of the interstate.

Authorities urge anyone with any information regarding in this case to contact the Chambers County Sheriff's Office at 409-267-2500.