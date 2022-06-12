Two people dead after alleged street race that caused vehicle to lose control, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man and woman died in a car crash that was a result of alleged street racing in northeast Houston, police say.The crash happened after 10 p.m. on Saturday, on Homestead and Leedale Street. Witnesses told HPD they saw the pickup truck racing another vehicle at a very high speed before losing control.The pickup truck then veered into a field, hit a tree, and flipped over, police said.Due to the severe damage from the crash, police could not determine if the man or the woman was driving the pickup truck.According to police, it is unclear what happened to the other vehicle that the truck was racing or if the drivers were familiar with each other.