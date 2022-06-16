juneteenth

Check your maps! Multiple streets to be closed for Juneteenth celebration over the weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For the Emancipation Park Juneteeth Celebration this weekend, you might want to plan for alternate routes as some streets will be closed throughout the weekend.

The street closures are as follows:

Pre-event set up: Now until Friday, June 17 at 7 p.m.
  • Elgin Street north curb lane closure (park side) between Emancipation Avenue and Hutchins Street


    • THURSDAY, JUNE 16, at 7:00 a.m. - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22 @ 7:00 p.m.
  • Elgin Street (westbound) full closure between Emancipation Avenue and Hutchins Street.

  • Eastbound Elgin Street from St. Emmanuel to Emancipation Avenue will be used as two-way traffic.


    • RELATED:Juneteenth 2022: Celebrate historic day with these 19 jubilant events

    FRIDAY, JUNE 17, at 7 a.m. - SATURDAY, JUNE 18 at 7 a.m.

  • Emancipation Avenue west curb lane closure (park side) between Tuam Street and Elgin Street

  • Hutchins Street north curb lane closure (park side) between Elgin Street and Tuam Street

  • Tuam Street south curbs lane closure (park side) between Hutchins St. and Emancipation Avenue

  • Emancipation Ave. northbound/east curb lane parking spaces between Elgin St. and Tuam Street


    • RELATED: Juneteenth celebration to feature star-studded lineup at Emancipation Park

    SATURDAY JUNE 18, 2022 AT 7 a.m. - SUNDAY, JUNE 19 at MIDNIGHT (daily):
  • Full closure north and southbound Hutchins Street from Elgin Street to Dennis Street


  • Full closure east and westbound Tuam St. from Hutchins St. to Emancipation Avenue

  • Southbound closure of Emancipation Avenue at Tuam Street to Elgin Street

  • Northbound Emancipation Avenue remains open for traffic


    • Post-event: MONDAY, JUNE 20, at 7 a.m. - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22 at 7 p.m.
  • Elgin Street two-way traffic on the eastbound side continues
