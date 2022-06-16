Check your maps! Multiple streets to be closed for Juneteenth celebration over the weekend

Elgin Street north curb lane closure (park side) between Emancipation Avenue and Hutchins Street

Elgin Street (westbound) full closure between Emancipation Avenue and Hutchins Street.

Eastbound Elgin Street from St. Emmanuel to Emancipation Avenue will be used as two-way traffic.

Emancipation Avenue west curb lane closure (park side) between Tuam Street and Elgin Street

Hutchins Street north curb lane closure (park side) between Elgin Street and Tuam Street

Tuam Street south curbs lane closure (park side) between Hutchins St. and Emancipation Avenue

Emancipation Ave. northbound/east curb lane parking spaces between Elgin St. and Tuam Street

Full closure north and southbound Hutchins Street from Elgin Street to Dennis Street

Full closure east and westbound Tuam St. from Hutchins St. to Emancipation Avenue

Southbound closure of Emancipation Avenue at Tuam Street to Elgin Street

Northbound Emancipation Avenue remains open for traffic

Elgin Street two-way traffic on the eastbound side continues

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For the Emancipation Park Juneteeth Celebration this weekend, you might want to plan for alternate routes as some streets will be closed throughout the weekend.The street closures are as follows: