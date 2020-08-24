Weather

First look at Tropical Storm Laura damage in Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico

Eyewitness News is getting a first look at storm damage caused by Tropical Storm Laura.

In a video issued to ABC News, high flood water was seen taking over a residential street in the Dominican Republic early Sunday morning.

WATCH: DAVID TILLMAN'S TOP 3 CONCERNS WITH LAURA
In a Facebook Live stream hosted by ABC13 Meteorologist David Tillman on Sunday, Aug. 23, he addressed the top three concerns regarding Tropical Storm Laura.



Laura was centered about 30 miles west of Cuba's eastern tip Sunday evening, and its maximum sustained winds were at 60 mph (95 kph). It was moving west-northwest at 21 mph (33 kph).

It was forecast to move over Cuba on Sunday night or Monday.

Another video shows winds picking up as Laura threatened severe weather in Puerto Rico on Saturday.

Stay updated on daily forecasts and severe weather updates on ABC13's weather page.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
