First look at Tropical Storm Laura damage in Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico

In a video issued to ABC News, high flood water was seen taking over a residential street in the Dominican Republic early Sunday morning.
Laura was centered about 30 miles west of Cuba's eastern tip Sunday evening, and its maximum sustained winds were at 60 mph (95 kph). It was moving west-northwest at 21 mph (33 kph).
It was forecast to move over Cuba on Sunday night or Monday.
Another video shows winds picking up as Laura threatened severe weather in Puerto Rico on Saturday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.