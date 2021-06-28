4th of july

These stores will be open on the Fourth of July

EMBED <>More Videos

Fireworks vendors urge customers to buy soon due to shortage

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Are you planning to shop Fourth of July sales? Or maybe you were hoping to run some errands ahead of any celebrations.

Here's a list we have compiled of stores that will be open, along with a list of stores operating under different hours on the holiday.

Stores open on July 4



  • Academy Sports + Outdoors: Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Best Buy: Stores will be open but hours will vary by location
  • Home Depot: Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Kohl's: Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Lowe's: Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Macy's: Most stores will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Sam's Club: Open on 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus members and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club members
  • Target: Open normal business hours, which vary by location. Typically open from 8 a.m to 10 p.m. on Sundays.
  • Walmart: Open regular hours 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.


Grocery stores



  • H-E-B: Open regular hours. Check your individual location for details. H-E-B pharmacies will be operating with reduced hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Trader Joe's: Stores will close at 5 p.m.
  • Whole Foods: Open normal hours. Hours may vary by location.


Stores closed



  • Costco: Costco will be closed on July 4.


SEE RELATED STORY: What you need to know before shooting fireworks in Harris County on July 4

The video above is from a previous related story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppinghouston4th of julycostcoshoppingjuly 4thwalmartgrocery storetarget
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
4TH OF JULY
Woman hurt in fireworks accident was in 'life and death situation'
Video shows moment firework exploded in woman's face
Santa Fe man rushes into burning garage to retrieve truck
Celebratory gunfire leads to gas leak at home on south side
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Show More
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
More TOP STORIES News