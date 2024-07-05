4th of July holiday brings mixed feelings for people across Greater Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of the most beautiful things about Houston is our diversity. But that also means that there is a diversity of thoughts, feelings, and emotions about what the Fourth of July means to us.

Some told ABC13 it doesn't feel like a time to celebrate right now, given the polarizing state of our country. Others said it's a day they're using to focus on their friends and family.

For Andy Luu, it's the first time both sides of his family are celebrating the Fourth of July together in Pearland. There's tons of food, cheering, and laughter. As refugees who came to the U.S. after the Vietnam War, he said this holiday means celebrating what they have now that no longer exists in their home country.

"I'm so fortunate to be here every day. That's why I try to be the best son possible and help my parents out. I appreciate what they had to sacrifice to give me the life I have today," Luu said.

Chase Terrell, who celebrated the holiday with friends in Pearland, said this is a time for him to reflect on the privileges and rights that are granted to people living in the United States.

"I think that everybody is taking it for granted and should be appreciative of what this country already provides for them and to stop overthinking," Terrell said.

But over at Emancipation Park in Houston's Third Ward, there's an eerie feeling for Shelia Drake. She said this area is normally booming with people and festivities on the Fourth of July. But this year, it's nearly empty and symbolic of the way she feels about the holiday this year.

"Our family came out to watch the fireworks that they light off at Freedom Over Texas. But where's the freedom? Where's the freedom over Texas? Where's the real freedom? There is no freedom," Drake said.

Despite the divisive climate in the country right now, Dinishi Abayarathna said what keeps her optimistic is the power of community. Her neighborhood in Missouri City celebrated the Fourth of July together for the first time after successfully banding together two months ago to keep, what they believe would've been, a disruptive amphitheater from being built behind their homes.

"We've really taken this time at this block party with all the craziness going on to just double down on the community. There's so much more we have in common than what makes us different," Abayarathna said.

