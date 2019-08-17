Store owner knocked down by getaway car in wig theft in NW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A beauty supply store in northwest Houston is hoping to find the suspects who stole nearly $500 worth of products and almost ran over the store's owner.

It happened shortly after 12 p.m. on Friday at Twins Beauty Supply store in the 8100 block of Antoine Drive.

The beauty supply store shared surveillance video of the robbery with ABC13.

Surveillance footage shows two women entering the store.

In the video, one of the women, seen wearing a black t-shirt, jeans and a black baseball cap, snatches the products from the counter as the owner is ringing them up. A third woman is seen waiting outside holding the door open as the two women dash out with the items.

The store's owner tried to chase the thieves and in a portion of the video, he's seen getting knocked to the ground after one of the suspect's hit him with their car.

An employee tells ABC13 police have one tracked down one of the suspects and are looking for the others involved.

This isn't the first time this store has been hit by thieves. The store was robbed several times last year, most recently in October 2018.

Anyone with information is asked to call Houston Police.
