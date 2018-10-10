EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3595532" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police need your help finding suspects who stole from a beauty supply store.

A beauty supply in northwest Houston is hoping to find the suspect who robbed them for the third time this year.The incident occurred just around 6 p.m. at the Twins Beauty Supply store in the 8100 block of Antoine Drive.The beauty supply store shared with Eyewitness News surveillance video from the Wednesday evening robbery.Surveillance footage shows a man and a woman enter the store. The man places a doorstop, continues walking in and then pulls out a gun.In the video, the man continues walking through the store, as he points the gun at the store owner.He then goes behind the counter searching for money.An employee tells ABC13 the suspect placed the doorstop because he knew they could lock the doors. The suspect reportedly also knew where the money was kept.