Fire destroys Pasadena storage facility

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- More than a dozen units were destroyed Thursday morning by a large fire that spread through a storage facility.

Flames shot high into the air as firefighters responded to the facility in the 2600 block of Allen-Genoa near S. Houston Rd.

No injuries were reported and it wasn't clear what was inside the units that were destroyed.

Sections of sheet metal were torn from the structures as crews hosed down the flames and debris that was left.

The facility is located behind a gas station and car wash. No other structures appeared to be threatened by the fire.

The building that burned appeared to contain around a dozen individual units.
