A Midas worker was attacked by a stiletto and car after telling two women an appointment was needed to use a Groupon for an oil change, records show.

Employee beaten with stiletto heel, struck by vehicle over Groupon disagreement, records show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 22-year-old is one of two women facing charges after allegedly using a stiletto heel to attack an employee over a Groupon disagreement at a southwest Houston auto service center.

Records show Dymond Kartier Canada and 25-year-old Donae Ranecia Douglas are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following an incident on Monday at a Midas on Bellaire Boulevard.

A Midas employee claims the two women tried to use a Groupon for an oil change but were told they needed to make an appointment to use it.

Canada allegedly responded by taking off her stiletto heel and hitting the employee with it 10 to 15 times.

Then, according to court documents, Douglas hit the worker with their car.

The two are expected to appear back in court in July.

