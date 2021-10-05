Remembering Steve Jobs legacy 10 years after his death

His legacy lives on through family, friends, and the Cupertino, California-based company.
Jobs died when he was 56, after battling pancreatic cancer.
WATCH VIDEO: The history of Apple
One decade later, current Apple CEO Tim Cook sharing this message on Twitter just about an hour ago with a quote from Jobs: "People with passion can change the world for the better."
Jobs' friend and longtime design collaborator Jony Ive also shared these words in a Wall Street Journal exclusive, saying: "Perhaps it is a comment on the daily roar of opinion and the ugly rush to judge, but now, above all else, I miss his singular and beautiful clarity. Beyond his ideas and vision, I miss his insight that brought order to chaos. He was not distracted by money or power, but driven to tangibly express his love and appreciation of our species. He truly believed that by making something useful, empowering and beautiful, we express our love for humanity."