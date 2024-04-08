Harris County deputies arrest man after finding counterfeit Apple products worth more than $20K

Harris County Precinct 5 deputies arrested 44-year-old Conelle Latroy Davis for allegedly having over $20,000 worth of counterfeit Apple products.

Harris County Precinct 5 deputies arrested 44-year-old Conelle Latroy Davis for allegedly having over $20,000 worth of counterfeit Apple products.

Harris County Precinct 5 deputies arrested 44-year-old Conelle Latroy Davis for allegedly having over $20,000 worth of counterfeit Apple products.

Harris County Precinct 5 deputies arrested 44-year-old Conelle Latroy Davis for allegedly having over $20,000 worth of counterfeit Apple products.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County man is accused of having dozens of fake Apple products worth thousands of dollars.

Harris County Precinct 5 deputies say that on March 29, 44-year-old Conelle Latroy Davis was initially pulled over for driving a stolen Toyota Camry along Richmond Avenue.

Inside the vehicle, authorities discovered five iPads, 11 Apple watches, and 13 AirPods worth more than $20,000, they said.

Pct. 5 posted the photos of the counterfeit items on their Facebook page.

Investigators said many of the items had identical serial numbers and contained counterfeit products inconsistent with the labels on the boxes.

Officials said Davis was charged with felony trademark counterfeiting.

Davis is said to have a long history of similar crimes, with two arrests on trademark counterfeiting in Harris County and several other arrests on similar charges elsewhere.

SEE ALSO: Nearly $3 billion in designer dupes, counterfeit goods seized by CBP