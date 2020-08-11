coronavirus texas

15 deaths at rehab facility in Katy investigated for COVID-19 outbreak

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Health officials have counted 15 people dead at a rehabilitation facility in Katy that is being investigated for a COVID-19 outbreak.

Harris County Public Health released information on the Sterling Oaks Rehabilitation Facility, where, as of Tuesday, six of the deaths were confirmed stemming from the coronavirus. The remaining nine are pending medical record review, the agency added.

According to HCPH, officials began looking into the facility located on Lakecrest Manor Drive on July 3, when two people tested positive for the virus.

The agency said it is actively monitoring 88 residents and staff members for the virus, as well as an additional case that's outside of HCPH's jurisdiction.

Sterling Oaks was placed under orders by HCPH "to ensure compliance with infection control & prevention, to track viral transmission of virus causing COVID-19 and COVID-19 related deaths. HCPH is continuing to work with HHSC and other state entities in this investigation."

The Sterling Oaks website states that the facility houses 126 beds on 61,000 square feet.

"We are a luxurious community focused on Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Services. We offer Short Stay and Extended Care services," the website stated.

Entering the day, Harris County and Houston have counted a combined 86,563 confirmed cases with 905 deaths.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesskatycoronavirus deathscoronaviruscoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
What would it take for bars to reopen in Texas?
UH football player opting out of season over health concern
Texas college towns brace for possible football cancellation
Having trouble finding Dr Pepper? Here's why
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Big Ten Conference postpones fall sports season
What would it take for bars to reopen in Texas?
Humble ISD cyberattacked on 1st day of school
Russia registers COVID-19 vaccine, Putin's daughter given it
You could get in trouble for getting mysterious packages in mail
Lessons for schools after many bus drivers get COVID-19
UH football player opting out of season over health concern
Show More
Cy-Fair ISD plans to adopt resolution condemning racism
Parents at Cy-Fair and CCISD protest back to school plans
2020's 'best' meteor shower lights up night sky, peaks tonight
1 killed in fire at group home for people with special needs
2 men shot after possible N Houston attempted robbery
More TOP STORIES News