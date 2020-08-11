15 deaths at rehab facility in Katy investigated for COVID-19 outbreak

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Health officials have counted 15 people dead at a rehabilitation facility in Katy that is being investigated for a COVID-19 outbreak.Harris County Public Health released information on the Sterling Oaks Rehabilitation Facility, where, as of Tuesday, six of the deaths were confirmed stemming from the coronavirus. The remaining nine are pending medical record review, the agency added.According to HCPH, officials began looking into the facility located on Lakecrest Manor Drive on July 3, when two people tested positive for the virus.The agency said it is actively monitoring 88 residents and staff members for the virus, as well as an additional case that's outside of HCPH's jurisdiction.Sterling Oaks was placed under orders by HCPH "to ensure compliance with infection control & prevention, to track viral transmission of virus causing COVID-19 and COVID-19 related deaths. HCPH is continuing to work with HHSC and other state entities in this investigation."Thestates that the facility houses 126 beds on 61,000 square feet."We are a luxurious community focused on Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Services. We offer Short Stay and Extended Care services," the website stated.Entering the day, Harris County and Houston have counted a combined 86,563 confirmed cases with 905 deaths.