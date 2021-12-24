man killed

17-year-old detained after stepfather shot and killed in NW Harris Co., deputies say

EMBED <>More Videos

17-year-old detained after stepfather shot and killed, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old has been detained after his 42-year-old stepfather was shot and killed in northwest Harris County overnight.

Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to the 5900 block of Sattler Park near North West Park Place around 9:40 p.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, they found 42-year-old Ismael Ramos dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

During an investigation, deputies learned that Ramos and his 17-year-old stepson got into a verbal altercation that became physical, and led to the shooting.



Investigators believe the argument may have stemmed from Ramos discharging a firearm in the backyard of the home earlier in the day.

The case will be presented to a Harris County Grand Jury for disposition, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The 17-year-old stepson was detained at the scene and has been cooperating with investigators, deputies said.

One other adult man was in the home at the time of the shooting, according to deputies. He was not injured.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countydeadly shootingfatal shootingshootingteenagerman shotman killedharris county sheriffs office
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MAN KILLED
Man shot and killed during meetup to return stolen dogs, deputies say
Officials: Fire that started in Christmas tree kills father, 2 sons
Couple killed in hit-and-run accident on Christmas Eve
Couple dead in apparent murder-suicide on Christmas morning
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 drive-through mega testing site reopens
New Houston wastewater samples show sharp increase in amount of COVID
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Temperatures will drop nearly 50 degrees this weekend
Man shot and killed during meetup to return stolen dogs, deputies say
Woman beaten, stabbed and sexually assaulted at work at laundromat
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Show More
Man drives 15 hours to get home after storm creates traffic nightmare
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
RodeoHouston to reveal full concert lineup on Jan. 5
Betty White shares her secret to happiness ahead of turning 100
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
More TOP STORIES News