17-year-old detained after stepfather shot and killed in NW Harris Co., deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old has been detained after his 42-year-old stepfather was shot and killed in northwest Harris County overnight.Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to the 5900 block of Sattler Park near North West Park Place around 9:40 p.m. Thursday.Upon arrival, they found 42-year-old Ismael Ramos dead with multiple gunshot wounds.During an investigation, deputies learned that Ramos and his 17-year-old stepson got into a verbal altercation that became physical, and led to the shooting.Investigators believe the argument may have stemmed from Ramos discharging a firearm in the backyard of the home earlier in the day.The case will be presented to a Harris County Grand Jury for disposition, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.The 17-year-old stepson was detained at the scene and has been cooperating with investigators, deputies said.One other adult man was in the home at the time of the shooting, according to deputies. He was not injured.