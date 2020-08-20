DNC 2020

Steph, Ayesha Curry to endorse Joe Biden during DNC program Thursday

SAN FRANCISCO -- Steph and Ayesha Curry will appear during the Democratic National Convention tonight to endorse Joe Biden's campaign.

Biden's campaign announced Thursday afternoon that the Currys will be joined by their daughters Riley and Ryan for a "family conversation about politics and the state of America."

"We want to ensure that our kids live in a nation that is safe, happy, healthy, and fair," Ayesha Curry said in an advance clip released Thursday afternoon.

Added Golden State Warriors player Steph Curry: "We're voting for Joe Biden."

Biden is slated to formally accept the party's nomination on Thursday evening, the final night of the convention. Other speakers include former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Sen. Cory Booker and Sen. Chris Coons.

Steph Curry supported Hillary Clinton's campaign in 2016.
