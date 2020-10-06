FACEism

FACEism: How the Statue of Liberty guides our future by reminding us of the past

NEW YORK -- Politically, we as a nation are as divided as we can remember.

There are so many issues we are fighting over - including who we should or should not allow into the United States.

But the one thing we shouldn't forget is where we've come from.

That is one of the roles of the Statue of Liberty.

In the fifth installment of the FACEism series - filmed prior to the coronavirus pandemic - we look at how Lady Liberty reminds us sometimes in order to move forward, you have to look back.

FACEism's mission is to expose our often-ignored history, erase stereotyping and move toward a better understanding of each other.

The other installments in the FACEism series can be found here.
FACEISM
FACEism series: Moving toward a better understanding of each other
FACEism: 1st hate-crime victim after 9/11 was chasing American Dream
Roger Shimomura confronts racism, stereotypes with art
The 'Star Trek' kiss that broke ground for race relations
