Society

FACEism: Supaman merges Native American culture, hip-hop to deliver message of truth

In this episode of FACEism, we spotlight Supaman, a Native American hip-hop artist who brings the heavy truth with his music.
By
The truth can be painful. Perhaps that's why it's so elusive in certain chapters in our history books.

We don't always talk about the uglier parts of our past, but in this day of growing awareness it's time to face the facts.

In this episode of FACEism, we spotlight Supaman, a Native American hip-hop artist who brings the heavy truth with his music.

"I'm a Native American hip-hop artist, and so I fuse the culture together from Native American and hip-hop culture," Supaman says.

Supaman uses his art to teach, delivering a message of truth - something he says has been ignored for too long.

In Supaman's own life on the reservation, he's seen his share of poverty, foster care, alcoholism, lack of opportunity, premature death. It's a difficult life Native Americans have lived from the very moment Plymouth Rock became something.

His message isn't about righting a wrong. It's about righting our future.

The mission of the FACEism series is to expose our often-ignored history, erase stereotyping and move toward a better understanding of each other.

The other installments in the FACEism series can be found here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynative americanfaceismmusicracismhip hoprace and culture
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Baby Nick dies shortly after release from hospital
Work search requirement for unemployed Texans to resume in November
Texas ban on abortion procedure blocked again by court
UNSOLVED: 3 killers suspected in double murder of Houston grandparents
Harris Co.'s drive-thru voting targeted in Texas GOP lawsuit
Officer stole from Walmart while on duty, officials say
Jill Biden encourages Texans to vote during Houston visit
Show More
Harris Co. shatters record for first day of early voting in US
Harris County hot spots for mail-in voters
44 Houston companies made $200M through federal COVID-19 contracts
2020 census stopped: what's behind the decision?
HISD prepares for return of in-person learning
More TOP STORIES News