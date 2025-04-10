Freeport PD Chief on leave pending investigation, but city leaders aren't saying why

FREEPORT, Texas (KTRK) -- The Freeport Police Chief Jennifer Erlanson-Howell is on leave for the foreseeable future as part of an ongoing administrative investigation.

With a population of just over 10,000, Freeport is a sunny, coastal community that is divided over the shake-up.

This week, it was announced that Police Chief Jennifer Erlanson-Howell is on leave, but city leaders haven't answered why.

The only official to speak with ABC13 is councilman Jeff Pena, who feels this move is a huge overstep by Mayor Jerry Cain and City Manager Lance Petty.

"I was shocked that they were so brazen to actually take action against the chief, and it turns out this action is completely illegal because it violates the city charter. At no time does the city manager have any authority over the police chief," Pena said.

City charter states, "The chief of police may be removed from office by the city manager with the approval of city council."

That approval was being sought, with a special meeting to discuss the chief's future scheduled for Thursday night, but that meeting was canceled. The Mayor said it was so more information could be pulled together and presented to city council supporting their suspension of the chief. The Mayor couldn't say when the new meeting will be held.

We asked Pena if his displeasure with the events was more about following the rules correctly or keeping the right person for the job as Chief.

"It's those two things, but I don't want to be too trivial about it, it's so much bigger," Pena said.

Pena went on to say he feels city leaders, specifically the Mayor and City Manager, overstep their power often.

Former councilwoman Nichole Mireles said she's happy to know the chief is on leave. Mireles said officers have confided in her that the chief shows preferential treatment and has created a low-morale environment.

"Now you see them, and they don't even want to make eye contact, like, they are scared, they don't even want to have a conversation with you," Mireles said.

Sam Reyna is a longtime Freeport resident. He said it's a small town, so he wasn't surprised to hear about the suspension and wasn't upset either.

"The police morale is very low right now, a lot of people thought it was on account of the pay, but it's not. She's creating a hostile environment in Freeport, so yeah, she needs to go," Reyna said.

ABC13 called Chief Howell, who told us she wasn't able to discuss the situation.

30-year department veteran Corey Brinkman is now the acting chief. He told ABC13 he's ready to rise to the challenge and will serve Freeport to the best of his ability.

