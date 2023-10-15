1 in custody following shooting at Texas State Fair on Saturday, according to Dallas police

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) -- There is an active investigation in Dallas on Saturday evening after reports of a shooting at the Texas State Fair.

The video above is from ABC13's Live Streaming Channel.

Just after 8 p.m., the State Fair of Texas on platform X, formerly known as Twitter, stated there was an emergency order due to an alleged shooting and that the park was being evacuated.

Officers from the Dallas Police Deparment arrived in the area and apprehended one suspect who was said to be in custody.

It is unclear if there were any injuries or how many people were involved.

Details are limited at this time as ABC13 works to learn more facts regarding the case.