Tomball woman suing Starbucks after she alleges wrong order burned her

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston-area woman is suing Starbucks, alleging she was badly burned when the coffee from an order that wasn't even hers spilled.
The incident happened on April 14 while she was in the drive-thru of a location in Tomball, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
According to the lawsuit, an employee told the woman she was handed the wrong order.
When Simms stopped to hand the coffee back, she alleges the lid came off and the coffee spilled on her lap.
Simms says she got first and second-degree burns from the spill.
She's now seeking up to $75,000 for negligence.
A corporate manager for Starbucks says they are aware of the lawsuit and are investigating.
This isn't the first time Starbucks has been sued.
In 2017, a Florida woman won $100,000 after she was severely burned when her lid popped off of her coffee.
In 2016 in Houston, a woman said her skin was scalded by hot coffee when an employee handed her the drink and dropped it. Katherine Mize said that when she caught the cup, the top popped off.
Mize said at the time that her burns were so severe, she lost a month of work.
