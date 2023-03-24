Spring man accused of creating multiple fake social media accounts to stalk woman

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspected stalker was arrested this week after he allegedly created several fake social media accounts to contact a woman in Spring.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 live stream channel.

According to Harris County Precinct 4 deputies, 20-year-old Carlos Guevara faces stalking charges.

Deputies said on Wednesday, they responded to a disturbance in the 6800 block of Cypresswood Drive.

When they arrived, a woman reportedly told deputies she was being followed by Guevara and was scared he might hurt her.

Investigators said they discovered Guevara had created multiple fake social media pages to stay in contact with the woman after she had asked him to stop many times.

Guevara was booked into the Harris County Jail and is awaiting bail, according to deputies.

SEE ALSO: Stalker disguises himself using wig and mustache, assaults woman in her Pasadena home, docs show