Smoke rises from Stafford warehouse as firefighters douse building with water, video shows

STAFFORD, Texas (KTRK) -- There was a large emergency response in Stafford as crews worked to extinguish a warehouse fire on Monday morning.

Video from the scene shows the Stafford Fire Department dousing the burning building with water on Redfish Lane near Cash Road.

The building says SLT Machine Works, LLC. on the side, video shows.

Several other departments also responded to the scene to assist.

ABC13 cameras at the scene didn't spot any flames, but there was a lot of smoke rising from the building.

It was not immediately known what sparked the flames or what the extent of the damage was.