Man dies after he's stabbed in parking lot of Best Buy in Galleria area, police say

Our homicide detectives are asking for assistance in identifying a suspect who fatally stabbed another man in the parking lot of a business at 5133 Richmond Avenue last night.



More info is at https://t.co/bD4oilGAxB



Call @CrimeStopHOU with tips for reward up to $5k.#hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 27, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who was stabbed multiple times in a Best Buy parking lot near the Galleria has died, police said in an update Saturday afternoon.Officers responded to a person down call at about 6:15 p.m. Friday in the 5100 block of Richmond Avenue and found a man with multiple stab wounds.The victim, whose identity has not been released, was transported to a hospital, where he died.According to witnesses, the victim and another man were seen walking together to the business when their argument escalated into a physical fight in the parking lot.Police say that's when the killer stabbed the victim and fled the scene.Authorities only have a vague description of the suspect, saying it was a Black man with dreadlocks and that he was wearing a yellow, reflective traffic vest.Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for tips leading to an arrest or charges.