stabbing

Man dies after he's stabbed in parking lot of Best Buy in Galleria area, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Person stabbed in parking lot of Best Buy in Galleria area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who was stabbed multiple times in a Best Buy parking lot near the Galleria has died, police said in an update Saturday afternoon.




Officers responded to a person down call at about 6:15 p.m. Friday in the 5100 block of Richmond Avenue and found a man with multiple stab wounds.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was transported to a hospital, where he died.

According to witnesses, the victim and another man were seen walking together to the business when their argument escalated into a physical fight in the parking lot.

Police say that's when the killer stabbed the victim and fled the scene.


Authorities only have a vague description of the suspect, saying it was a Black man with dreadlocks and that he was wearing a yellow, reflective traffic vest.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for tips leading to an arrest or charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimehouston police departmenthospitalbest buystabbing
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Rapper Drakeo the Ruler fatally stabbed at LA concert: Reports
17-year-old stabbed while taking out trash in SW Houston, HPD says
Man accused of attacking 3 women at same Houston apartments
Estranged husband charged after wife stabbed to death at her job
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Much warmer weather on the way
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News