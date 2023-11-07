Witnesses told police they have no idea why the suspect shot his friend. "They describe the evening being regular, nobody arguing, nobody fighting, and all of a sudden, the suspect produced a firearm."

Gunman takes off after killing friend during get-together in northwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A get-together between friends turned deadly when a man was shot in northwest Houston overnight, according to police.

Houston police responded to a shooting call at a home in the 4300 block of Spring Valley Drive just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said several people were inside the home when the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and shot his friend in the chest.

Family members tried to perform CPR, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"It's pretty puzzling talking about it, as far as a reason why. They describe the evening being regular, nobody arguing, nobody fighting, and all of a sudden, the suspect produced a firearm, striking the complainant, who was his friend," Lt. J.P. Horelica said.

The suspect took off after the shooting, but HPD said they know who they are looking for. He was last seen driving a blue Toyota Celica with a black hood.

Anyone who has seen the suspect's vehicle is urged to contact HPD.