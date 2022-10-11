2nd suspect found guilty in 2018 execution-style killing of Spring couple

Here's how the murder of a couple in Spring unfolded.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A second suspect charged with capital murder in the execution-style killing of a Spring couple was found guilty, according to sources.

Erick Peralta was on trial for the 2018 murder of Jenny and Bao Lam. Nearly five years ago, the couple's son made the gruesome discovery and found his parents tied up inside their home and shot execution-style.

Peralta, Aakiel Kendrick and Khari Ty Kendrick were caught after a tipster, who knew two of the suspects, saw surveillance video of the trio breaking into the Lams' gated community.

Officials believe the suspects waited for an opportunity to attack the couple.

Khari Kendrick was sentenced to life in prison in May 2022 for his role in the murders. His brother, Aakiel Kendrick, is awaiting trial.

Peralta had previously made headlines when he managed to post his bond in 2021. But this was revoked when he tried contacting a witness before his trial began.

Because this was not a death penalty case, Peralta will also get life in prison without parole.